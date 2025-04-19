Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVV. William Blair began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

View Our Latest Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SVV opened at $9.03 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $401.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.