Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 805 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. This represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCH opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

