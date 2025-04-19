Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAS stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

