Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $736.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.74.

IE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, CFO Jordan Neeser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This represents a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

