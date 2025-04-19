Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.49 and traded as low as $37.46. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 4,765 shares.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.32%.

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 403,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,751,316. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 849.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower.

