Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,633 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 90,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 381,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,806,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $615,810,000 after acquiring an additional 445,083 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

