Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE:FLR opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,986,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fluor by 10,125.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,129,000 after buying an additional 1,046,610 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,285,000 after acquiring an additional 719,583 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,353,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,117,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

