Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 31,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 100.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $105.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.628 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

