Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Shares in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWLP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BW LPG by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the third quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BW LPG by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BWLP opened at $9.47 on Friday. BW LPG Limited has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

BW LPG Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

