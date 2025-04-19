FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAPR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

GAPR opened at $35.69 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

