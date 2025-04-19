FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.01. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.