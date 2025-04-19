Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,169 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

