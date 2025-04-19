FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Immunic Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Immunic in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

