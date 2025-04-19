FY2025 EPS Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Raised by Analyst

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski purchased 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $127,418. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

