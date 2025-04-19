FY2025 EPS Estimates for SPS Commerce Reduced by DA Davidson

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for SPS Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.89.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $129.06 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FMR LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 507,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,286,000 after purchasing an additional 252,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,747,000 after purchasing an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

