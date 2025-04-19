FY2025 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Lowered by Analyst

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.48. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

