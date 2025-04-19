FY2025 EPS Estimates for TRX Gold Decreased by HC Wainwright

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TRX Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

