FY2025 EPS Forecast for Moelis & Company Reduced by Analyst

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

MC opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 36.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,390. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.73%.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

