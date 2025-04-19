G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ WILC opened at $14.93 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

