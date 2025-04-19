Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 431,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $244,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.6 %

MSEX stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.