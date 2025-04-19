Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $24,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.92 million, a PE ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

