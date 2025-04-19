Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.66 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,845,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,375,000 after buying an additional 841,239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 409,531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,756,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In related news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $131,933.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,065.60. The trade was a 14.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

JAMF opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

