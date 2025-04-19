Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $24,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.77%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

