Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

SAH opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

