Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GERN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Geron by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Geron by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

