Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Business Travel Group by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 279,533 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 50,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 353,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

