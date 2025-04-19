Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.59 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Get Globalworth Real Estate Investments alerts:

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £696.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of €0.09 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,782.29%.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.