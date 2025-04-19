Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.68. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares traded.
Granite Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.
Granite Oil Company Profile
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
