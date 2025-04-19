Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,514,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 101,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 310,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 380,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

