Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Shares of GO opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,680.70. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares worth $216,892. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

