HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

