HC Wainwright Forecasts GeoVax Labs FY2025 Earnings

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for GeoVax Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will earn ($2.39) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GeoVax Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share.

GOVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 8.1 %

GOVX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

