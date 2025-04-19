Head to Head Review: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kronos Bio and Amarin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio $9.85 million 5.50 -$112.67 million ($1.43) -0.62 Amarin $228.61 million 0.82 -$59.11 million ($4.00) -2.28

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kronos Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 2 1 0 2.33 Amarin 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio and Amarin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 83.00%. Amarin has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.16%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Amarin.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio -867.66% -64.55% -48.18% Amarin -16.33% -7.22% -4.96%

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Amarin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats Amarin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

