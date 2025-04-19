Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 495,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $76,825,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,849,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 422,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 508,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,745 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

