Hillman Solutions’ (HLMN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

