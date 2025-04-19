Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.