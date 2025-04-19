Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of HSON opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Hudson Global has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.