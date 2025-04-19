Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Hudson Global has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,407,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.