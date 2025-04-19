ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IBRX. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBRX opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.