Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 293.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

