Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and traded as high as $127.66. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 27,952 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter valued at $767,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,136,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

