Invesco Ltd. Has $26.10 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,173 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,951,130.35. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

