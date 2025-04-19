Invesco Ltd. Has $27.23 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.81% of EPR Properties worth $27,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 221.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

