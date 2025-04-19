Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 174,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in United States Steel by 488.0% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 556,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 462,100 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

