James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.40 to $27.35 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NYSE:JHX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

