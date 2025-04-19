JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Bank of America

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 280.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $3,170,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

