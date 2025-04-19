JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,981 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NVE were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVE alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NVE in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $276.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.05.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

NVE Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.