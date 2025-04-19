JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 68,790 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Cvfg LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $20.94.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.