JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $110.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $770.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

