JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,755,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

