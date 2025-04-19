JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 689,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,808,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

Shares of PL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.56. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

